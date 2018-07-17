Rio Tinto Q2 iron ore production jumps 14%, sees strong 2018 finish

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) +1% premarket after reporting a 14% Y/Y increase in Q2 iron ore shipments from Australia and saying it expects annual production to come in at the upper end of its guidance.

Rio says Pilbara iron ore shipments totaled 88.5M metric tons from 77.7M in the year-ago quarter, benefiting from better weather and reflecting improved productivity across the system from a year ago, and sees FY 2018 shipments at the upper end of existing guidance of 330M-340M metric tons.

Mined copper production rose 26% to 156.8K metric tons, reflecting strong production at Escondida following a labor strike in last year's H1; talks are underway for a new contract at Escondida after the current deal expires on Aug. 1.

Rio also flags “significant raw material costs headwinds” to its aluminum business given its exposure to soaring alumina prices, which it expects to continue into H2; Q2 aluminum production fell 3% to 858K tons.