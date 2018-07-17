More on Nationstar Mortgage Q2: Sees $65B UPB boarded in H2

Nationstar boarded $20B unpaid balance, ending Q2 at $498B; an estimated $65B UPB, consisting of mortgage servicing rights and subservicing, is scheduled to board in H2.

Q2 adjusted servicing profitability of 5.8 basis points; targets adjusted servicing profitability in excess of 6.0 basis points on average for the full year 2018, propelled by lower prepayment environment, portfolio additions, and continued cost savings.

Originations segment earnings $33M adjusted pretax income in Q2 vs $25M in Q1; full year adjusted pretax income target is $120M.

Q2 Xome adjusted pretax income $13M vs. $14M in Q1; full year target is $60M.

60+ day delinquency rate 2.8% vs. 3.2% in Q1.

Sees merger with WMIH closing on July 31.

