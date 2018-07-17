Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) initiated with Buy rating and $37 (63% upside) price target at Jefferies. Initiated with Outperform rating at Wells Fargo and William Blair.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) initiated with Buy rating and $14 (222% upside) price target at Euro Pacific Capital.

ElectroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) initiated with an Outperform rating and $23 (57% upside) price target at JMP Securities. Initiated with Buy rating and $20 price target at BTIG Research.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (41% upside) price target at Mizuho.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) upgraded to Neutral and $7 (13% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch. Shares up 5% premarket.

Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL) upgraded to Outperform at RBC.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) upgraded to Outperform at RBC.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) downgraded to Hold with a $15 (5% upside) price target at Jefferies.