Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) initiated with Buy rating and $37 (63% upside) price target at Jefferies. Initiated with Outperform rating at Wells Fargo and William Blair.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) initiated with Buy rating and $14 (222% upside) price target at Euro Pacific Capital.
ElectroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) initiated with an Outperform rating and $23 (57% upside) price target at JMP Securities. Initiated with Buy rating and $20 price target at BTIG Research.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (41% upside) price target at Mizuho.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) upgraded to Neutral and $7 (13% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch. Shares up 5% premarket.
Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL) upgraded to Outperform at RBC.
Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) upgraded to Outperform at RBC.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) downgraded to Hold with a $15 (5% upside) price target at Jefferies.
