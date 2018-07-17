Husqvarna announces restructuring of Consumer Brands division

Husqvarna Group (OTCPK:HUSQF) announced that the North American operations of the Consumer Brands Division will be folded into the Husqvarna Division and the European and Asian operations will fold into the Gardena Division, fully implemented by year-end and the segment reporting will be changed as of January 1, 2019.

The Construction division is not affected by the changes.

The net sales impact for 2019 is close to SEK2B but will have a favorable impact on the Group's operating margin.

"We will focus our remaining consumer forest and garden operations in North America to areas where we have proven to bring customer value, such as in handheld products, premium garden tractors, zero-turn lawnmowers and particularly robotic lawnmowers. The reorganization will facilitate reallocation of resources towards these offerings that have greatest potential for growth and profitability," says Kai Wärn, President and CEO of Husqvarna Group.