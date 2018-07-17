22nd Century updates on FDA's nicotine reduction plan

22nd Century Group (NYSEMKT:XXII) issues public comments on the FDA’s proposed rule to require that all cigarettes sold in the U.S. contain only minimally or non-addictive levels of nicotine.

The company says the rule is supported by independent science and that the planned mandate is urgently needed in the interests of public health.

"The FDA’s stated goal to render cigarettes minimally or non-addictive is immediately feasible," according to the company.

In preparation for the prompt implementation of the new FDA rule, 22nd Century is already growing increased amounts of its VLN tobacco in order to be able to supply a sufficient quantity of its proprietary VLN tobacco seeds to grow enough VLN™ tobacco for the entire U.S. tobacco industry in just one growing season.

“Fortunately, 22nd Century’s VLN technology makes feasible and eminently achievable the FDA’s stated goal of rendering cigarettes minimally or non-addictive," says 22nd's CEO Henry Sicignano.

XXII +1.52% premarket to $2.68

Source: Press Release