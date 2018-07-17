Transocean chalks up two big rig contracts

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) says its midwater semisubmersible Transocean 712 rig was awarded a 13-well contract for work in the U.K. North Sea with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

The contract is scheduled to begin in March 2019 and have a duration of ~580 days; the estimated firm contract backlog is $75M, and the deal includes a one-well option.

RIG also reports its ultra-deepwater semisubmersible GSF Development Driller I was awarded an 11-well contract for workoffshore Australia with Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

The contract is expected to commence in H1 2019 with a length of ~955 days; the estimated firm contract backlog is $158M, and the deal includes four one-well options.