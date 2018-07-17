More on Goldman Sachs Q2: Institutional, investing & lending revenue fall vs Q1

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) falls 0.9% in premarket trading as revenue from institutional client services, and investing & lending fell from Q1.
Investment banking net revenue $2.05B, its third highest quarter, up 14% from Q1, and 18% higher than a year ago; reflects strong net revenue in financial advisory and underwriting.
Financial advisory net revenue $804M, up 37% from Q1 and up 7% from a year ago..
Equity underwriting net revenue $489M, up 19% from Q1 and up 88% from a year ago.
Debt underwriting net revenue $752M, down 6% from Q1 and up 4% from a year ago.
Institutional client services net revenue $3.57B, 19% lower than Q1 and 17% higher than a year ago.
Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution $1.68B, down 19% from Q1 and up 45% from a year ago.
Equities net revenue $1.89B, down 35% from Q1 essentially unchanged from a year ago.
Investing & lending net revenue $1.94B, down 7% from Q1, up 23% from a year ago.
Equity securities net revenue $1.28B, up 20% from Q1, and up 9% from a year ago.
Debt securities and loans net revenue $663M, down 35% from Q1, up 67% from a year ago
Investment management net revenue $1.84B, 4% higher than Q1 and up 20% from a year ago; total assets under supervision rose $15B during the quarter to $1.51T, with $8B of long-term net inflows partly offset by net market depreciation of $3B.
Source: Press release
