More on Goldman Sachs Q2: Institutional, investing & lending revenue fall vs Q1

Investment banking net revenue $2.05B, its third highest quarter, up 14% from Q1, and 18% higher than a year ago; reflects strong net revenue in financial advisory and underwriting.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) falls 0.9% in premarket trading as revenue from institutional client services, and investing & lending fell from Q1.

Financial advisory net revenue $804M, up 37% from Q1 and up 7% from a year ago..

Equity underwriting net revenue $489M, up 19% from Q1 and up 88% from a year ago.

Debt underwriting net revenue $752M, down 6% from Q1 and up 4% from a year ago.