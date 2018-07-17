Lifestyle Delivery Systems announces revenue generated by its affiliate, CSPA Group, Inc.

SPA Group, Inc., an affiliate of Lifestyle Delivery Systems (OTCQX:LDSYF) has received over C$200K in revenue during the last week of June 2018, associated with sales of extracted distillate.

The Company has redesigned all of its packaging for Rêveur and CannaStrips to meet the latest California regulations which went into effect on July 1.

The Company has agreed to extend the deadline for satisfying the financial milestones set out under the terms of its escrow agreements with the former shareholders of Canna Delivery Systems Inc. until September 30, 2018.