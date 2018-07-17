U.S. lawmakers urge Facebook, Google to resist Vietnam cybersecurity law

U.S. lawmakers on the Congressional Vietnam Caucus urge Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to resist changes required by a new cybersecurity law in the region.

The law, passed last month and effective January 1, requires tech firms to store locally personal data on users in Vietnam and to open area offices.

Critics worry the law gives the state more authority to crackdown on dissent.

Key quote from the Caucus letter: “If the Vietnamese government is coercing your companies to aid and abet censorship, this is an issue of concern that needs to be raised diplomatically and at the highest levels.”

Facebook shares are down 1.2% premarket to $204.80.