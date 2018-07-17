Goldman names Solomon to succeed Blankfein as chairman, CEO

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Chairman and CEO Lloyd C. Blankfein will retire at the end of September as CEO and will retire from the firm as chairman at the end of the year.

As expected, David M. Solomon, currently president, will succeed Blankfein in both roles.

Blankfein, who has been chairman and CEO since 2006, will become senior chairman.

Solomon has been president and co-chief operating officer since 2016; before that, he was global co-head of investment banking from 2006.

Source: Press release