Innovativ Media Group acquires Demand Brands, Inc.

Innovativ Media Group (OTCPK:INMG) has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares and all of the assets and joint venture agreements of Demand Brands, Inc., in an all restricted preferred stock transaction that will result in no material near term dilution to the company.

The deal is expected to close within 30 days.

Bruce Hannan, CEO and Guy Peckham, President of acquired company will be joining the Company’s Board of Directors.

Tom Coleman, CEO of Innovativ Media said: “We believe the acquisition of Demand Brands will substantially enhance the Company’s P&L and create significant near and long term shareholder value. Bruce and Guy have long and successful track records with both public and private businesses and in developing innovative brands and exceptional products”.