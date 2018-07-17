Emerge Energy to open new frac sand terminal in western Canada

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) signs an agreement with logistics provider Torq Energy Logistics to open a new frac sand terminal in British Columbia.

Torq operates seven rail terminals in western Canada and will construct and operate the facility while offering service to meet the needs of EMES customers.

EMES expects construction of the terminal to be completed by mid-August, and the site initially will accept manifest shipments with rail-to-truck storage capacity for 45 railcars.

Including the new terminal, EMES will have four western Canadian terminals and 12 active terminals across North America.