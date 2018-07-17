Cowen sees upside on Restaurant Brands International

Cowen takes Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) out of the penalty box with an upgrade to Outperform from Market Perform.

Analyst Andrew Charles and team think sales trends for the Tim Hortons business have bottomed out and the "robust" unit growth story will be noticed by investors.

"We note $2-5B of debt capacity at 2018-end could be used for a concept acquisition, which would improve the investor narrative should TH's recovery fail to materialize," writes Charles.

Cowen hikes its price target on Restaurant Brands to $74 to rep 17% upside potential.