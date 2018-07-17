Evercore, Cowen name semi picks ahead of earnings

Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse calls Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) the best ideas to gain exposure to secular semi trends and potential catalysts.

Muse says a lot of the bad news is baked into the shares with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 7% from its intraday high on June 7.

The analyst sees a bottom soon in semi equipment names with Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) having the greatest potential for upside. Muse recommends buying in the next three months as the sector moves higher on visibility into shipment growth likely in Q4 or Q1.

More action: Cowen notes that semicaps earnings season starts with ASML tomorrow. The firm expects a broad guide down on recent memory weakness.

Cowen prefers Lam Research over AMAT as the season could reset semi concerns while some long-term display overhang remains.

Source: Bloomberg First Word / Briefing.com.