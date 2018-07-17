Manitowoc, Generac downgraded to Sell at Goldman

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) -3.3% premarket after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $22 price target, cut from $30, as part of his broader note on the machinery cycle.

The firm also downgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Sell from Neutral with a $45 price target and removes Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Deere (NYSE:DE) from Conviction Buy lists.

Analyst Jerry Revich attributes his downgrade of MTW to expectations of a peak in crane organic growth in the current quarter, followed by tougher comps in Europe and the decline in the U.S. rig count along with an overall "structural decline in crane content in U.S. drilling sites and rising competitive intensity."

Revich says his GNRC downgrade is caused by expectations of slower organic sales growth amid "a normalization in portable generator demand against storm period comps, a declining U.S. rig count, tough comps on shipments into the U.S. rental industry, and flat private non-residential construction outlook."