Asterias up 9% premarket on updated data on AST-OPC1

Thinly traded nano cap Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) is up 9% premarket on light volume in response to its release of six-month data from its ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial, SCiStar, evaluating AST-OPC1 in patients with severe spinal cord injury.

No serious treatment-related adverse events have been reported in 25 patients to date.

Based on MRI scans at month 6, 100% (n=4/4) of patients in Cohort 5 have experienced engraftment at the injury site. To date, 95% (n=21/22) of treated patients have experienced engraftment.

All patients in Cohort 5 have recovered at least one motor level on at least one side through month 6. Two patients have recovered one motor level on both sides. To date, 86% (n=19/22) of patients have recovered at least one motor level on at least one side, 18% (n=4/22) on both.