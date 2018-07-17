More on Prologis: Nudges up year same-store NOI, core FFO forecasts

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) pushes up year forecast for core FFO per share to $2.98-$3.02 from prior view of $2.95-$3.01.

PLD now sees year-end occupancy of 97.0%-97.5% vs. previous forecast of 96.25%-97.25%.

Cash same-store NOI 6.25%-6.75% vs. prior view 5.5%-6.5%.

Prologis Q2 core FFO/share fell to 71 cents from 84 cents a year ago; the previous year period included 18 cents net promote income.

Q2 total revenue declined to $621M from $766M.

Prologis Chairman and CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sounded a warning: "If today's political rhetoric translates into significant protectionist policies, long-term economic growth will suffer, and this will affect all businesses, including ours. As of now, however, our customers are moving forward with their growth plans and we have not seen a change in sentiment or decision-making."

Prologis -0.06% in premarket trading.

Source: Press Release

