New Concept Energy +15% after receiving NYSE extension

New Concept Energy (NYSEMKT:GBR) +15.6% premarket after saying the NYSE accepted its plan to regain compliance with exchange regulations.

GBR says its listing will be extended with a targeted completion date of Oct. 23, 2019 as it works to regain compliance with NYSE American's continued listing standards.

GBR had been notified that it was not in compliance with NYSE American guidelines since it had reported stockholders equity of $600K as of Dec. 31 and losses from continuing operations in three of its four most recent fiscal years at year-end 2017.