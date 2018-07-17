Therapix Bio up 13% premarket on preclinical data on lead drug THX-160

Thinly traded nano cap Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ:TRPX) is up 13% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of encouraging preclinical results for pain candidate THX-160, a CB2 receptor agonist.

Results showed that THX-160 was well-tolerated with no significant adverse effects. Its analgesic efficacy was comparable to high-dose morphine.

CTO Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani says, "This encouraging data, along with prior published preclinical efficacy results for a CB2R agonist's involvement in pain relief, reinforce our belief that our lead drug candidate, THX-160, has a favorable safety and efficacy profile that could potentially address the unmet need for well-tolerated and safe oral pain therapies with improved patient quality of life. The novel cannabinoid we added to the Company's portfolio highlights Therapix's commitment to continue and develop our cannabinoid platform, and potentially translating into innovative new treatments."