Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (07/17/2018)

AMRH +64% secured a project to implement a robotic process automation solution with MedData.

CLRB +38% as CLR 131 shows encouraging action in mid-stage blood cancer study.

GBR +17% after receiving NYSE extension.

NSU +12% on no response to Lundin Mining's announcement.

CAPR +11% on entering into an agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to study the potential for the company’s next-generation investigational therapeutic platform, designated CAP-2003.

INNT +10% .

ZSAN +6% on recent publication of a peer-reviewed paper regarding ADAM technology for the delivery of zolmitriptan in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Science.

GERN +6% .