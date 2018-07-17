First Horizon falls 3% after Q2 revenue misses, ROE slips

Jul. 17, 2018 9:16 AM ETFirst Horizon Corporation (FHN)FHNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • First Horizon (NYSE:FHNfell 3.2% in premarket trading after Q2 revenue of $438.5M missed consensus estimate by $9M and Q2 adjusted EPS of 36 cents surpassed the estimate by just a penny.
  • Q2 return on average common equity of 7.86% slipped from 8.79% in Q1 and 15.26% a year ago.
  • Q2 common equity tier 1 ratio 8.95% vs. 8.98% in Q1 and 9.85% a year ago.
  • Q2 net interest margin 3.53% vs 3.43% in Q1 and 3.07% in year-ago quarter.
  • On Capital Bank acquisition: Deal economics have improved since first announced in 2017, with 2019 EPS accretion estimated to be 17%, more than double original assumptions. FHN also expects to achieve $25M-$30M of revenue synergies and $85M of annual run-rate cost savings by 2019.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Previously: First Horizon National beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 17)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.