- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) fell 3.2% in premarket trading after Q2 revenue of $438.5M missed consensus estimate by $9M and Q2 adjusted EPS of 36 cents surpassed the estimate by just a penny.
- Q2 return on average common equity of 7.86% slipped from 8.79% in Q1 and 15.26% a year ago.
- Q2 common equity tier 1 ratio 8.95% vs. 8.98% in Q1 and 9.85% a year ago.
- Q2 net interest margin 3.53% vs 3.43% in Q1 and 3.07% in year-ago quarter.
- On Capital Bank acquisition: Deal economics have improved since first announced in 2017, with 2019 EPS accretion estimated to be 17%, more than double original assumptions. FHN also expects to achieve $25M-$30M of revenue synergies and $85M of annual run-rate cost savings by 2019.
