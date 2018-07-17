Aceto up 10% premarket on favorable court ruling related to VA contracts

Aceto Corp. (NASDAQ:ACET) is up 10% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of a favorable court ruling affecting subsidiary Acetris Health.

Acetris filed suit after the Veterans Administration terminated 11 contracts citing "Buy American" requirements after discovering that certain products contained ingredients made in India.

The court ruled that the Buy America Act permits the purchase of domestic end products, including commercial off-the-shelf products, even if certain components are not made in the U.S.

The government has 60 days to appeal the decision.