Gogo -2.9% as William Blair cuts to Market Perform

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is another 2.9% lower premarket this morning with William Blair cutting to Market Perform, the latest ding in a few days following skepticism over the company's new business plan.

"We misjudged Gogo’s ability to improve the profitability of its commercial division in the near term to complement the strength of the crown jewel business jet division," analyst Louie DiPalma says in analyzing the commercial division. After the call, he doesn't expect substantial cost reduction until late 2020. (h/t Bloomberg)

Shares had closed at $4.82 on Thursday; they wrapped at $3.76 yesterday.