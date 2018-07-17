Eisai's Belviq demonstrates favorable safety profile in large-scale CV outcomes study

Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF)(OTCPK:ESALY) announces positive results from a 12,000-subject cardiovascular (CV) outcomes study, CAMELLIA-TIMI 61, assessing the safety and potential CV benefits of weight loss med BELVIQ (lorcaserin HCl). The study was a post-marketing requirement by the FDA.

The study met the primary endpoint of safety, demonstrating that long-term treatment with BELVIQ did not increase the incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

Treatment with BELVIQ did not reduce the incidence of MACE compared to placebo, but was determined to be non-inferior (no worse than).

In addition to standard-of-care treatment for CV risk management, treatment with BELVIQ produced improvements in secondary endpoints, including blood pressure, lipid levels, blood sugar and renal function.

BELVIQ also improved long-term weight loss, compared to placebo, including subgroups of patients with type 2 diabetes and obstructive sleep apnea.

Eisai acquired global rights to BELVIQ from Arena Pharmaceuticals (except South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Israel and New Zealand) in early 2017.

