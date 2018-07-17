Schwab gains 3% as Q2 marks new assets, new accounts gains

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) +3.35% in early trading after Q2 core net new assets rise by 16% to $53.4B, a Q2 record.

Investors opened 384,000 new account in the period, bringing the H1 total to 827,000, the highest level in 18 years.

Q2 net income rose 11% to a record $866M from $783M in Q1, and up 51% from a year ago.

“While markets felt fairly volatile, investors remained engaged, and we saw record trading for the first half of 2018, up 29% from last year,” says CEO Walt Bettinger. “Clients also sought our help and guidance; digital advisory solutions sustained an asset gathering pace of around $1B a month, reaching $33.3B at quarter-end."

Net interest margin expanded 18 basis points from Q1 to 2.30%, its highest since 2009.

Asset management and administration fees decreased 4% from last year to $814M on lower money market fund revenue as a result of transfers to bank sweep, client asset allocation choices, and 2017 fee reductions.

On the trading front, higher client activity lifted trading revenue 15% to $180M.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Charles Schwab beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 17)