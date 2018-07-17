Glance Technologies forms strategic alliance with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group

Glance Technologies (OTCQB:GLNNF) entered into a strategic alliance agreement with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc., to establish a mutual referral and strategic marketing relationship, further explore ways to work together and collaboratively market and promote the businesses of both BIG and Glance.

Desmond Griffin, CEO of Glance commented: “I see this agreement as just the beginning of working with BIG to position both our companies front and center in the global market. As the co-founder of a previous company that processed tens of millions of mobile payments for millions of consumers in 100+ cities around the world, I know you can only build a global presence and client base through this type of partnership and collaboration. We will accomplish so much more by working together. My team and I welcome the opportunities and the chance to work with BIG’s team in the days to come.”