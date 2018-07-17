Stocks slip in early trade; Netflix weighs on FAANG names

Stocks edge lower at the open, with Netflix's weaker than expected Q2 subscriber numbers weighing on the tech sector; S&P and Dow both -0.2% while Nasdaq -0.3% .

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% while Germany's DAX flat and France's CAC -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.4% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.6% .

In earnings news, Netflix -11.8% and leading FAANG names lower after its Q2 subscriber growth fell well short of estimates, and Goldman Sachs -1.3% after Q2 revenue slipped below analyst expectations.

The consumer discretionary ( -0.8% ), energy ( -0.7% ) and information technology ( -0.5% ) groups are struggling in the early going.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. ET to offer a semi-annual update on the economy and monetary policy.

U.S. Treasury prices are flat to slightly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield off a basis point at 2.85%.

U.S. WTI crude futures -1.1% at $67.27/bbl following yesterday's shellacking, its second in the past four sessions.

Still ahead: NAHB housing market index