Plumas Bancorp up 2% after posting record earnings for Q2

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) rises 1.9% in early trading after posting record Q2 EPS of 66 cents compared with 49 cents a year ago.

Gross loans rose 8% to $516M at June 30, 2018, from $476M a year earlier, with largest areas of growth in commercial real estate, auto, commercial, and agricultural.

Total deposits increased to $679M from $616M a year ago.

Provision for loan losses rose 50% to $300,000 from $200,000 Y/Y.

Net interest margin 4.75% vs 4.52% in Q1 and 4.51% a year earlier.

Return on average equity 23.7% vs. 23.6% in Q1 and 19.7% a year earlier.

Source: Press Release

