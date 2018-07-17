Stifel: Data-center firms in early days of growth

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is up 3.4% and other data-center operators are running slightly higher overall in a flat market after Stifel Nicolaus resumed coverage of the sector with a positive outlook.
The firm started coverage of Switch at Buy, and resumed Buy ratings on CyrusOne (CONE +0.2%), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), Equinix (EQIX -0.3%), InterXion (INXN +0.1%) and QTS Realty (QTS +1.4%).
CoreSite Realty (COR -0.3%) and Internap (INAP -7%) got Hold ratings in the report.
Demand is healthy and the group overall is "still in the early innings of growth," says analyst Erik Rasmussen, particularly as enterprises deploy a hybrid IT strategy. Demand from hyperscalers is especially robust, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)
