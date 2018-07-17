Pennsylvania casinos petition for iGaming approval

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces that it received petitions from nine casino license holders for interactive gaming (iGaming).

The operators are looking to start non-peer-to-peer interactive games which simulates slot machines non-peer-to-peer interactive games which simulates table game and peer-to-peer interactive games which simulates poker.

License holders that submitted petitions included Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem owned by Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack owned by Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course owned by Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN).

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board press release