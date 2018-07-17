PacWest Bancorp higher 2% after Q2 result

PACW Q2 EPS of $0.92 vs. $0.93 in 1Q18 due to $13.5M increase in provision for credit losses partially offset by $5.8M increase in net interest income and higher non-interest income.

Net-interest margin of 5.18% vs. 5.11% in 1Q18 due mainly to the higher yield on average loans and leases partially offset by an increase of 6 bps in the cost of average total deposits.

2Q18 Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, 8 increased by $429.9M to $16.9B due to new production of $1.3B and disbursements of $1.2B, offset partially by payoffs of $1.2B, paydowns of $829.1M, and sales of $27.8M.

The company repurchased 2.29M shares at an average price of $53.36/share for $122M. At the quarter end, the remaining amount that could be used to repurchase shares under the $350M stock repurchase program was $174.7M.

