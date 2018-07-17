Destiny Media Technologies slides 8.4% post Q3 results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCQB:DSNY) reports Q3 revenue growth of 2.2% Y/Y, this growth is due to favourable exchange rates and the growth in US independent record labels.

Adj. EBITDA increased 10% Y/Y to $224.1M.

The company also had a non-recurring increase in professional fees and a recurring decrease in G&A, salaries and wages.

Cash & equivalents $2.1M & working capital of $2.1M.

Net income increased 10% Y/Y and 5th consecutive quarter of positive net income led to the highest cash balance of $2.1M in company history.

"Our improving financial results and cash position, in advance of the release of Version 8 of Play MPE, are encouraging, and we are excited to see this growth continue as version 8 is adopted by our customers." said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer.

