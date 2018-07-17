Air Lease to order $9.6B worth of Boeing 737s, 787s

Air Lease (AL +1.4% ) announces a commitment to order as many as 78 Boeing (BA +0.3% ) single-aisle and wide-body airplanes in a deal valued at $9.6B at list prices.

AL says three 787-9s and the first 20 737 MAX airplanes in the total deal are firm purchases while the remaining 55 737 MAX airplanes are provisional commitments.

Separately, AL CEO John Plueger says he believes, based on conversations with numerous airlines, there is strong interest and a need for a new mid-market jet Boeing is considering.

“There’s definitely strong interest in the entire global airline marketplace in this aircraft,” Plueger says at the Farnborough Airshow. “The business case is up to Boeing, to be able to get there.”