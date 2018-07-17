Powell: Pace of rate hikes to continue

In prepared remarks for his semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress, Fed Chairman Jay Powell is mostly upbeat, noting continuing strengthening in the job market and inflation.

The already low unemployment rate is expected to fall further, he says, and wage growth is picking up (though not at the pace of the pre-crisis years).

The FOMC, he says, believes the best way forward is to continue to keep gradually hiking rates.

Currently, lawmakers are making opening statements. Q&A is to begin soon.

