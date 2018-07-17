WhiteHorse Finance announces offering of $30M notes

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) +0.5% offers to sell $30M 6.00% senior notes due 2023, in a private offering to only qualified institutional buyers.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the 2023 Senior Notes are expected to be delivered and paid for on August 7, 2018 and will mature on August 7, 2023.

Net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand will be used to redeem all of its 6.50% senior notes due 2020.

The interest on notes are payable semiannually, subject to increase up to 6.50% in the event that, subject to certain exceptions, the 2023 Senior Notes cease to have an investment grade rating.

