Pulmatrix's Pulmazole successful in early-stage study; shares up 4%

Pulmatrix (PULM +3.8% ) is up on average volume on the heels of is announcement of positive data from Part 3 of its Phase 1/1b study of Pulmazole, an inhaled iSPERSE formulation of antifungal med itraconazole for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis in asthma patients.

The study met all objectives. Pulmazole was safe and well-tolerated. Maximum sputum concentrations of itraconazole were about 50x higher following inhalation of 20 mg of Pulmazole compared to oral dosing of 200 mg of Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Sporanox. High lung exposure was maintained over a 24-hour period.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

A Phase 2 study should launch in Q4.