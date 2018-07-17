More on Sandvik's Q2 results

Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) reported Q2 revenue growth of 12% Y/Y to SEK26.14B due to increased demand in all three major geographical regions stemming from positive development in all customer segments.

Geographical sales: Europe SEK9.98B (+10% Y/Y); North America SEK5.66B (+12% Y/Y); South America SEK1.36B (+30% Y/Y); Africa/Middle East SEK2.57B (+18% Y/Y); Asia SEK4.95B (+10% Y/Y) and Australia SEK1.59B (+14% Y/Y).

Geographical order intakes: Europe SEK10.26B (+16% Y/Y); North America SEK8.08B (+8% Y/Y); South America SEK1.32B (+13% Y/Y); Africa/Middle East SEK2.63B (+7% Y/Y); Asia SEK5.37B (+17% Y/Y) and Australia SEK1.52B (-5% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall margins: Gross improved by 300 bps to 43.8%; operating improved by 540 bps to 193% and adj. operating improved by 360 bps to 19.4%.

Q2 order intakes were up 12% Y/Y to SEK27.2B with total book-to-bill ratio of 104%.

Machining Solutions results: Revenue SEK10.26B (+10% Y/Y); order intakes SEK10.32B (+8% Y/Y) and operating margin improved by 350 bps to 26.8%.

Mining and rock technology results: Revenue SEK10.89B (+16% Y/Y); order intakes SEK11.41B (+15% Y/Y) and operating margin improved by 110 bps to 17.1%.

Materials technology results: Revenue SEK3.97B (+8% Y/Y); order intakes SEK4.55B (+17% Y/Y) ; operating margin recovered by 2,063 bps to 13.4% and Adj. operating margin improved by 900 bps to 14%.

3Q18 Guidance: Expected currency effects of +SEK650M; metal price effects +SEK100M on operating profit in Sandvik Materials Technology.

FY18 Guidance: Capex ~SEK4B; net financial items SEK1B and tax rate 26-28%.

