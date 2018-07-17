Arbor plans $110M convertible notes offering to redeem some notes

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR +0.9% ) plans to offer up to $110M in convertible senior notes due 2021 in a private placement and use part of those proceeds to redeem some 5.375% notes.

Plan includes greenshoe option for up to $16.5M more notes.

Arbor plans to enter into privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of its 5.375% convertible senior notes due 2020 to exchange those notes for a combination of cash and Arbor shares. The rest of the proceeds will go to general corporate purposes.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Arbor Realty Trust plans $100M notes private offering (June 28)