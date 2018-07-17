Gol Linhas rallies after jet order

Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL) rallies 9.6% after the company signs an order with Boeing for 30 737 Max 19 and 15 Max 8 jets.

CEO update: "This new order reflects our strategic policy of reducing operating costs by operating a standardized fleet and a large route network, permitting GOL to continue to lower the cost of air travel across Brazil and add new destinations. We are confident that the 737 MAX 10 will offer significant competitive advantages for GOL on high density routes and in airports with slot constraints."

