Nemaura Medical preparing for UK launch of sugarBEAT GMS; shares up 11%

Thinly traded small cap Nemaura Medical (NMRD +11.3% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 64K shares, on the heels of its announcement that it has placed an initial order for 12.5K sugarBEAT rechargeable transmitters ahead of its UK commercial launch.

The company says it also expects to use 100K skin patches per month.

SugarBEAT, a non-invasive glucose monitoring system, consists of a daily-disposable adhesive skin patch connected to a rechargeable transmitter with an app displaying glucose readings at five-minute intervals.