MGM utilizes legal strategy against mass shooting victims

MGM Resorts (MGM -0.2% ) files a federal lawsuit against the victims of the Mandalay Bay shooting victims in a legal strategy to shield itself from liability. The filing refers to a federal act in 2002 that offers liability protection against companies that use "anti-terrorism" technology.

MGM owns both the Mandalay Bay resort and the Route 91 Harvest festival venue. The mass shooting last October 1 occurred when a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay on concertgoers at the festival site.

Updated with MGM statement: "The unforeseeable events of October 1st affected thousands of people in Las Vegas and throughout North America. From the day of this tragedy, we have focused on the recovery of those impacted by the despicable act of one evil individual. While we expected the litigation that followed, we also feel strongly that victims and the community should be able to recover and find resolution in a timely manner. Congress provided that the Federal Courts were the correct place for such litigation relating to incidents of mass violence like this one where security services approved by the Department of Homeland Security were provided. The Federal Court is an appropriate venue for these cases and provides those affected with the opportunity for a timely resolution. Years of drawn out litigation and hearings are not in the best interest of victims, the community and those still healing."