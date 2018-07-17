Farmland Partners up 3.4% on its defense against short's post on SA

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) +3.4% after reporting plans to take legal action against the short seller publishing under pseudonym "Rota Fortunae"--which translates as "Wheel of Fortune," saying the posting on SA was "false and materially misleading in numerous respects."
Farmland also asked the SEC to look into allegations made by the short seller and "resulting potentially illicit gains of these short sellers."
FPI fell 39% on July 11, the day the Rota Fortunae post was published.
"We believe Wheel of Fortune intentionally misled the market with sweeping, unfounded assumptions, misleading facts and suggestive language for the sole purpose of causing the stock price to decline dramatically in order to profit on their short position," the company said in a statement.
Here are the main points FPI defends:
AFFO doesn't excluded preferred dividends as the Rota Fortunae post claims.
Farmland didn't make loans to related parties as defined by the SEC and FASB at the time of the loans.
The company didn't fail to properly disclose financial impact of the loan program.
Company charges appropriate rents for its properties.
It has not intentionally overpaid for acquisitions.
No director or officer has left the company, or has any auditor been dismissed, due to a dispute with the company.
Same-property rent disclosures are appropriately calculated and materially accurate.
Chairman and CEO Paul Pittman has never pledged any shares.
Source: Press Release
