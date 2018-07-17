Farmland Partners up 3.4% on its defense against short's post on SA

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) +3.4% after reporting plans to take legal action against the short seller publishing under pseudonym "Rota Fortunae"--which translates as "Wheel of Fortune," saying the posting on SA was "false and materially misleading in numerous respects."

Farmland also asked the SEC to look into allegations made by the short seller and "resulting potentially illicit gains of these short sellers."

FPI fell 39% on July 11, the day the Rota Fortunae post was published.

"We believe Wheel of Fortune intentionally misled the market with sweeping, unfounded assumptions, misleading facts and suggestive language for the sole purpose of causing the stock price to decline dramatically in order to profit on their short position," the company said in a statement.

Here are the main points FPI defends: