TESSCO Technologies up 4.3% post Q1 results

TESSCO Technologies (TESS +4.3% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 7.8% Y/Y to $150.9M.

Segment revenue: Base Station Infrastructure $74.3M (+25.8% Y/Y); Network Systems $22.7M (-4.4% Y/Y); Installation, Test and Maintenance of $7.4M (+6.3% Y/Y) & Mobile Device Accessories of $46.4M (-7.4% Y/Y).

Revenue growth of 52% Y/Y in the public carrier market.

Q1 overall margins: Gross decreased 50 bps to 20.3%; operating increased 30 bps to 1.2% & Adj. EBITDA increased 20 bps to 1.99%.

S, G&A expenses increased 4% Y/Y to $29M, due to greater investments in marketing and technology and higher-than-usual health insurance expenses.

Line of credit balance outstanding $15.8M (+90.4% Y/Y) & Cash & equivalents of $9K.

The company declared quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 15, 2018.

Outlook: The Company currently anticipates Y/Y growth in revenue and profitability in Q2 and fiscal 2019. Expects growth in the carrier ecosystem, it also expects this to result in a lower overall Y/Y gross margin.

