Horizon Global down 13% as it plans debt expansion and preliminary Q2 results

Horizon Global (HZN -13.1% ) seeks to amend its term loan credit agreement governing its current $146M senior term loan facility and allow for up to $50M in incremental borrowings and provide additional flexibility in its financial covenants.

HZN is currently engaged in organizational restructuring and business improvement activities announced in March 2018

The term loan expansion will allow HZN to reduce outstanding on its existing ABL revolver and execute business restructuring.

The company also reports interim Q2 data, with sales expected ~$232M-234M; operating loss of $8.6M-10.7M; Adjusted operating profit of $10.4M-14.4M.