More on Tomtom's Q2 results

Tomtom NV (OTCPK:TMOAF) reported Q2 revenue of €231M (-8.7% Y/Y). Segment revenue: Automotive & enterprise €92.6M (+6% Y/Y) due to an increase in the expected total contract value of a customer, resulting in extra revenue recognition; Telematics €43.9M (+7% Y/Y) and Consumer €94.9M (-24% Y/Y) due to decline in the PND market.

Q2 Overall margins: Gross improved by 730 bps to 71.5%; operating margin recovered by 7,258 bps to 10.7% and EBITDA margin improved by 316 bps to 27.4%.

Telematics monthly revenue per subscription was €13.3 (-6% Y/Y) and subscriber installed base 848k (+11% Y/Y).

Cash position of €155M as of June 30, 2018, compared to €82M a year ago.

Company has deferred revenue of €277M as of June 30, 2018, compared to €240M a year ago.

FY18 Outlook, raised: Revenue ~€825M from €800M earlier; Adj. EPS ~€0.30 from €0.25 earlier; Gross margin 70% and Opex ~€550M.

