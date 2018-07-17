Motorola Solutions wins German patent suit

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has won its patent infringement suit against Hytera Mobilfunk, the German unit of Hytera Communications.

The patent in question is tied to technology improving the performance of two-way handheld radios and car radios, cutting the transmission of undesirable noise.

Germany's regional Mannheim Court has granted an injunction preventing Hytera from using, selling, importing into or distributing infringing products in Germany; and it's ordered the recall and destruction of infringing products.

