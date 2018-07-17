Enterprise Products plans new crude export terminal off Texas Gulf Coast

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +0.1% ) announces plans to build a new crude oil export terminal off the Texas Gulf Coast capable of loading and exporting crude oil at 85K barrels per hour.

EPD wants to build the export complex ~80 miles offshore of the Houston Ship Channel entryway in order to service Very Large Crude Carriers that can hold 2M barrels per shipment and are headed to Asia and other global markets.

EPD, which loaded the first VLCC to ever dock at a Texas port in June when it took on an oil shipment in Texas City, says it is loading a second VLCC this week; because of water depths, EPD says it can only load 1.1M barrels, with the rest of the crude transferred further offshore in deeper waters from another vessel.