Day 2 at the Farnborough Air Show

Boeing

The U.S. planemaker has sealed a deal to sell 777 freighters with a face value of almost $10B to Russia's Volga-Dnepr Group, the world's largest carrier of outsize cargo.

Aviation Capital announced an order for 20 737 MAX 8 airplanes valued at $2.34B at list prices.

Boeing (BA -0.1% ) signed a deal with India's Jet Airways for delivering 75 of its 737 MAX 8. The transaction, valued at $8.8B, is their fourth consecutive agreement over the last year, taking the purchase tally to 225 aircraft.

Air Lease has placed firm orders for 20 737 Max 8s - with commitments spanning a further 55 - and three 787-9s. The deal has a list-price value of $9.6B.

Airbus

A U.S. airline start-up backed by investors including JetBlue founder David Neeleman had signed a provisional deal to buy 60 A220-300 aircraft, bolstering the aircraft's prospects less than a month after the French planemaker took control of it.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.3% ) also revealed a new memorandum of understanding for 100 A320neo-family jets, without identifying the customer.

An undisclosed customer further disclosed a new purchase agreement for eight A350-900s, worth just over $2.5B at list prices.

Embraer

Embraer (ERJ +0.6% ) has disclosed deals covering up to 300 aircraft worth a combined $15B. Among them are letters of intent for orders from Azul (21 E195-E2s), Republic Airways (100 E175s with an additional 100 purchase rights) and Wataniya Airways (10 E195-E2s with 10 purchase rights).

