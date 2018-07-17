ServiceMaster announces preliminary Q2 results; shares down 6%

ServiceMaster (SERV -6.4% ) expects Q2 revenue of $874M (+8% Y/Y), driven primarily by 9% organic growth at AHS and 6% growth at Terminix, largely due to the Copesan Services acquisition in March 2018.

Adj. net income of $0.79/share vs. a consensus of $0.84/share.

Adj. EBITDA of $208M (-1% Y/Y).

SERV says net income, Adj. net income and Adj. EBITDA for the Q2 were negatively impacted by an increase in contract claims costs at AHS of $22M ($16M, net of tax).

