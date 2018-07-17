Publicis Health acquires Payer Sciences

Publicis Health, a part of Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY -2.7% ) announced acquisition of Payer Sciences, an innovative, data-and-analytics-driven health marketing agency with leading biotech and pharma companies as clients.

“Beyond biopharmaceuticals, Payer Science’s proprietary technology and methodologies have practical applications for other Groupe clients and industries to uncover greater insights from data that will help convert payers and buyers in non-pharma categories as well. The addition of Payer Sciences strengthens Publicis Health’s offering to become our clients’ trusted transformation partner”, commented Alexandra Von Plato, CEO, Publicis Health.